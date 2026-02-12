Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to expelled Cong MLA in first sexual assault case

While granting the relief to the Palakkad MLA, Justice Kauser Edappagath said that the conduct of the complainant in the case "prima facie suggests the existence of a consensual sexual relationship" between her and Mamkootathil, but it requires final adjudication at trial.

The High Court said that it was "difficult to believe" that the complainant, being a married and mature woman, would invite the MLA to her apartment and subsequently travel to Palakkad to stay with him "unless she was willing to engage in a physical relationship".