Kerala HC allows case against judge after his minor son’s luxury car kills man

The order was issued on the administrative side by the High Court after the police sought its permission to register a case against the judge, sources said.

The judge's minor son was apprehended again after being released on bail on Sunday, following protests outside the Cheranalloor police station by the family of the victim -- Jayabalakrishnan (55).

The boy was also booked for the offence under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which released him on bail.

The accident occurred between 2 am and 3 am on Sunday while Jayabalakrishnan was returning home after closing the food stall he runs.

According to the police, a Mercedes-Benz car, registered to the Additional District and Sessions Judge, driven by his minor son, allegedly hit Jayabalakrishnan's two-wheeler from behind at high speed, killing the 55-year-old man on the spot.

Initially, a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the BNS was registered against the minor and he was released on bail under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The victim's daughter told reporters on Monday morning that she will continue her fight for justice for her father and will not allow the judge or his minor son to escape responsibility for Jayabalakrishnan's death.

She also claimed she has no faith in the police, alleging that the force gave deferential treatment to the minor boy because he was the son of a judge.

She further contended that such incidents involving minors are being "normalised" and they are being allowed to escape the law, even for serious offences, because they are juveniles.