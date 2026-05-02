Kerala govt to provide Rs 10 lakh aid to Valparai accident victims without insurance cover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Saturday decided to provide Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to the dependents of some of those who died in a road accident at Valparai in Tamil Nadu last month.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.
Ten members of a 13-member group comprising teachers and staff of Pallipparambu Government Primary School in Kerala’s Malappuram district had gone on a trip to Valparai, of whom 10 died in the accident.
The Cabinet decided that Rs 10 lakh financial assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to the families of five victims who did not have insurance coverage, the statement said.
In the case of those who had insurance coverage, any expenses incurred on their treatment would be reimbursed from the CMDRF, it said.
The Cabinet also decided that the treatment costs of the three survivors would be borne by the government, the statement said.
Besides this, the Cabinet also decided to validate the order issued for creating 14 additional posts for the smooth functioning of the 12th Pay Commission, it added.