Kerala govt to provide Rs 10 lakh aid to Valparai accident victims without insurance cover

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

Ten members of a 13-member group comprising teachers and staff of Pallipparambu Government Primary School in Kerala’s Malappuram district had gone on a trip to Valparai, of whom 10 died in the accident.

The Cabinet decided that Rs 10 lakh financial assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund to the families of five victims who did not have insurance coverage, the statement said.