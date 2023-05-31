Kerala govt to engage sign language interpreters in important events

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government will be utilising the services of sign language interpreters in important programmes organised by it and meetings attended by a large number of hearing impaired persons.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday and chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

The cabinet approved a honorarium of Rs 1,000 per hour for the sign language interpreters.

It was decided that the services of sign language interpreters will be utilised in important programmes or events of the state government attended by the Governor, Chief Minister and ministers, the statement said.

It was also decided that the various departments may also utilise their services in meetings attended by a large number of hearing impaired persons.