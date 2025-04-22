Kerala govt postpones anniversary celebration events in view of mourning over Pope's passing

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Tuesday announced cultural events planned for its anniversary celebrations in Kasaragod and Wayanad on April 22 and 23, due to the state mourning declared by the Union government following the passing of Pope Francis.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88.

In a statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs on the same day said, "His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See, passed away on April 21. As a mark of respect, three-day state mourning shall be observed throughout India."

On Tuesday, a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office said that in view of the state mourning, cultural events planned in connection with its anniversary celebrations to be held in Kasaragod and Wayanad on April 22 and 23 were postponed.

It also said that the inauguration of the 'Ente Keralam' exhibition to be held in Wayanad during the day was also postponed.

The Kerala government commenced its state-wide over a month-long fourth anniversary celebrations from Kasaragod on Monday, and it is expected to conclude on May 23.