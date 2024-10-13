Kerala govt officers need CM's authorization for official visits: Raj Bhavan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Raj Bhavan clarified on Saturday that government officers will continue to be welcome at the Governor's residence, but for official matters, they must have authorization from the Chief Minister.

This clarification followed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent statement regarding officers visiting the Raj Bhavan without prior authorization from the CM.

In response to a query about the Chief Secretary and DGP being directed by the Chief Minister not to come for a briefing, the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor: "So far, officers used to come for official matters without authorization from the Government, and he used to entertain them. Now, for official matters, they will not be welcome without authorization by the Chief Minister." "However, for personal matters, they are always welcome," the Raj Bhavan added.

This clarification aimed to correct misunderstandings regarding officer visits. Earlier, Governor Khan criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks about gold smuggling, questioning whether it was his duty to report activities compromising national security to the President.

"If I come to know that certain activities which are prejudicial to the security and integrity of the country are going on--Is it my duty to report to the president or not?" he had said.

The Governor expressed frustration over being kept uninformed about key issues, including possible anti-national activities linked to gold smuggling.

On Monday, he summoned the Chief Secretary and DGP for explanations concerning the Chief Minister's statements about gold smuggling in Malappuram and allegations of funds being used for anti-State activities.

In response, the Chief Minister sent a letter to the Raj Bhavan, asserting that summoning officials without consulting the elected government exceeds the Governor's constitutional authority.