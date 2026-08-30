Kerala govt asks departments to avoid wasteful spending on name change; CS issues circular

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The Keralam government has directed departments and public institutions to avoid wasteful expenditure while implementing the change in the state's name from "Kerala" to "Keralam".
Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, in a circular, directed government departments, public sector undertakings, boards, corporations, local self-government institutions and other organisations under government control to implement the change without unnecessarily discarding existing materials.
The circular said existing letterheads, envelopes, forms, registers, files, publications and other printed stationery bearing "Kerala" should be used until the existing stock is exhausted, with corrections made in ink wherever required.
It specifically said such materials should not be discarded or freshly printed solely because of the change in the state's name.
Existing official seals, rubber stamps and similar items can also continue to be used until they need to be replaced in the normal course. Where practical, necessary corrections can be made in ink instead of immediately preparing new seals.
The chief secretary also directed that existing signboards, office name boards, milestones, direction boards and other permanent or semi-permanent boards need not be replaced solely on account of the name change.
Where technically feasible, "Kerala" on existing English and Malayalam signboards can be changed by adding necessary letters in respective languages.
Such modifications can be carried out when the boards are due for routine painting, repair or replacement, the circular said.
It also directed that furniture, vehicles, equipment, stationery, signboards, seals, boards, publications and other government property should not be replaced before the end of their usable life solely because of the change in the state's name.
However, replacements may be made in cases of administrative or functional necessity with specific approval from the competent authority.
All future printing, procurement and manufacture of stationery, forms, signboards, name boards and official seals should carry the revised name "Keralam", as applicable.
The circular further directed that government websites and other information technology-enabled systems should also incorporate the revised name without incurring financial liability, with the Information Technology Department taking necessary steps.
The chief secretary said the change should be implemented in a phased manner and without financial burden on the government. Department heads and heads of concerned institutions have been made responsible for ensuring strict compliance with the directions.
The circular said any proposal involving expenditure to replace existing materials solely because of the name change should be examined in accordance with the principle of financial economy and should not be approved unless there is a compelling administrative or functional requirement.
The Parliament, earlier this month, had passed the Bill to rename Kerala as Keralam, with the Rajya Sabha clearing the legislation through a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had also passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, before that.
The Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution in 2024 urging the Centre to bring legislation to change the state's name to Keralam.
Subsequently, the President referred a Bill to the state legislature for its views, following which the Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution agreeing with it.