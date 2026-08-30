Kerala govt asks departments to avoid wasteful spending on name change; CS issues circular

It specifically said such materials should not be discarded or freshly printed solely because of the change in the state's name.

Existing official seals, rubber stamps and similar items can also continue to be used until they need to be replaced in the normal course. Where practical, necessary corrections can be made in ink instead of immediately preparing new seals.

The chief secretary also directed that existing signboards, office name boards, milestones, direction boards and other permanent or semi-permanent boards need not be replaced solely on account of the name change.

Where technically feasible, "Kerala" on existing English and Malayalam signboards can be changed by adding necessary letters in respective languages.