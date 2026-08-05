Kerala govt announces relief package as monsoon toll rises to 26

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday announced a series of relief measures for families affected by the ongoing monsoon, including enhanced compensation for those who lost their lives, houses and property in rain-related disasters.
So far, 26 people have lost their lives in monsoon-related incidents. Eleven people have been injured and four others remain missing, he said.
Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister said 462 relief camps are currently functioning across the state, providing shelter to 27,048 people displaced by heavy rain, floods and landslides.
The highest number of relief camps are in Pathanamthitta (157), Kottayam (154) and Alappuzha (81), while the remaining districts have fewer than 10 camps each.
The chief minister also said crop damage has been reported in 1,882 hectares of farmland, affecting 23,537 farmers. The preliminary estimate of the agricultural loss is Rs 67.44 crore, and the figure is expected to rise after the final assessment.
"The Cabinet approved a compensation package of Rs 8 lakh for the families of those who died in the disaster. The amount includes Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF)," Satheesan said.