Kerala Governor, CM extend New Year greetings to Keralites

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended New Year greetings to the people of the state on Sunday.

In his message, Governor Khan expressed his delight in wishing the people of Kerala as well as Keralites worldwide a very happy and prosperous New Year. ''I sincerely hope that the year 2024 reinforces our unity and brings us happiness, security, and harmony in both ideas and actions for the progress and prosperity of our state,'' he said.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that New Year celebrations should serve as declarations of harmony, secularism, love, brotherhood, and friendship.

''As the world welcomes the New Year, let us share our hopes for a better tomorrow filled with peace, happiness, and equality,'' he said.

Noting that the New Year is being celebrated at a time when reactionary forces are actively trying to divide people by propagating sectarianism, the chief minister took the opportunity to say, ''We must resist and defeat these malicious attempts with a sense of unity rooted in high humanity. Hate propaganda can only be countered by joining forces to shape a better society.'' Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan also extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.