Kerala Finance Minister says state has survived the financial crisis

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday, while presenting the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the assembly, said that the state has survived the most intense phase of financial crisis.

Presenting the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's fifth budget in the Legislative Assembly, Balagopal announced a Rs 750 crore project for the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslides victims.

During his address, the minister also said that despite the financial crisis faced by the state, it carried out all social welfare schemes and development projects.

Budget discussions will take place on February 10, 11, and 12, while the debate and voting on supplementary grant requests will be held on February 13.