Kerala court sentences TN native to 30 years imprisonment for sexual assault of girl

Idukki Painav Fast Track Court Judge Nobel D S sentenced Muhammad Riyas, a native of Tiruppur, to a total of 30 years under various provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on his, special public prosecutor (SPP) Shijomon Joseph said.

The SPP said that the convict will have to serve only 15 years in jail as it was the highest punishment given to him and all the sentences have to be undergone concurrently.

The court also recommended that the District Legal Service Authority provide adequate compensation to the girl, who lives near Marayoor here.