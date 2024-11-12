Kerala court sentences TN man to death for rape, murder of five-year-old girl

KERALA: A 26-year-old man from Tamil Nadu was sentenced to death by a Kerala court on Monday for murdering a five-year-old girl after sexually assaulting her in the district three years ago.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO Court), Pathanamthitta, also imposed a total fine of Rs 4.25 lakh on the convict, Alex Pandian, who was the step-father of the victim.

"Death, for the offence punishable under section 302 IPC and accordingly, the accused shall be hanged by neck till he is dead. Fine of Rs 2,00,000 also is imposed on the accused, in default of fine, the same shall be recovered in accordance with law," Judge Jayakumar John said in the order.

In a statement, the police said that the man, under the influence of narcotics, committed atrocities even animals wouldn't perpetrate against the child.

The incident occurred on 5 April 2021 at his rented home in nearby Kumbazha.

It came to light when two women brought the child to Pathanamthitta General Hospital at 3 pm.

Following examination, the doctor found the child deceased and immediately informed Pathanamthitta police.

The child's body bore 67 wounds caused by slashing, stabbing and blunt force trauma.

The child suffered inhumane physical and sexual abuse, the police said.

Police stated the convict exploited the child, motivated by a grudge against her father.

Kottayam Medical College's post-mortem examination confirmed severe sexual assault.

Pandian and girl's mother Kanaka, originally from Rajapalayam in Tamil Nadu, arrived in Kumbazha in search of work.

After staying in a rented house here, Kanaka brought her eldest child from her first marriage. Kanaka's first husband had abandoned them.

Kanaka worked in nearby houses, and during this time, she would leave her daughter with Alex.

On the day of the incident, after leaving her daughter with him to go to work, she returned to find the child in a state of unconsciousness, covered in injuries.

When asked, Alex's response was that the child had been beaten.

She then informed the neighbours and, with their help, took the child to the hospital. The motive of the accused was to eliminate the child from both their lives, the police added.

He was also sentenced to jail after finding him guilty under various sections of IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.