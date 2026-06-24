Kerala CM writes to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry govts seeking anti-drug cooperation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has written to his counterparts in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, calling for stronger joint action to tackle interstate drug trafficking and curb the spread of narcotic drugs.
The move is part of the Kerala government's ongoing anti-drug drive, "Operation Toofan", which aims to free the state from drug abuse and dismantle trafficking networks, a CMO release said here on Wednesday.
In his letter, the chief minister said intelligence-based enforcement under Operation Toofan has been intensified.
Satheesan noted that authorities are targeting the financial networks of drug traffickers and seizing their illegally acquired assets.
He stressed that drug trafficking networks operate across several states, making coordinated action between neighbouring states and Union Territories essential.
Border regions connecting Kerala with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as well as major highways, tourist destinations, student networks and urban distribution centres, could be exploited by drug mafias, the letter said.
The chief minister also pointed out that the Kerala Police have arrested several interstate and international drug traffickers.
However, he said such networks can be tackled more effectively through real-time intelligence sharing, joint operations and coordinated planning among states.
As part of the proposed cooperation, he requested that a high-level meeting of officials from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry be convened to prepare a joint action plan against interstate drug trafficking.
The letter further stated that Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and Tactical Commander Putta Vikramaditya are ready to hold discussions with the police chiefs and senior Home Department officials of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to strengthen coordinated enforcement efforts.