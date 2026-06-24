Kerala CM writes to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry govts seeking anti-drug cooperation

The move is part of the Kerala government's ongoing anti-drug drive, "Operation Toofan", which aims to free the state from drug abuse and dismantle trafficking networks, a CMO release said here on Wednesday.

In his letter, the chief minister said intelligence-based enforcement under Operation Toofan has been intensified.

Satheesan noted that authorities are targeting the financial networks of drug traffickers and seizing their illegally acquired assets.

He stressed that drug trafficking networks operate across several states, making coordinated action between neighbouring states and Union Territories essential.