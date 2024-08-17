Kerala CM urges society to support farmers who lost livelihood in natural calamities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday stressed the need for chalking out comprehensive action plans for the flourishing of agriculture sector and urged people to support farmers who lose their shelter and farmland in natural disasters.

Wishing people of the state on the beginning of Malayalam new year of Chingam today, the CM recalled that several farmers had lost their lives, livelihood and shelter during the recent devastating landslide in Wayanad that claimed over 200 lives.

Chingam, considered an auspicious day by the people of the state, is also observed as Farmers' Day in the southern state to recognise the services rendered by peasants to the society.

"We are yet to come out of the shock inflicted by the natural disaster in Wayanad. There are many farmers among the victims who lost their livelihoods and relatives in the landslide tragedy," he said in a Facebook post.

The CM said the society should be able to support the ryots who lost their shelters and farmland in natural disasters.

Noting that comprehensive action plans should be evolved for the flourishing of agrarian sector, Vijayan said "let Chingam become an opportunity for that."

The Chingam also opens up the possibilities of discussions on the interventions necessary for the development of agriculture sector.

The CM also alleged that the neo-liberal financial policies being implemented in the country by the Centre are adversely impacting the agrarian community.

"This Chingam also reminds us about the need for us to stand together to prevent the corporatization of the agriculture sector and to develop popular farming practices that are suitable in accordance with the time," he explained.

Vijayan further said the LDF government in the state has been making diverse interventions to strengthen the agricultural sector.

He announced the launch of "kathir" mobile app, which provides information and services related to agriculture, on Saturday as part of such interventions.

Such interventions would be helpful in changing agriculture in a timely manner, the CM added in the FB post.