Kerala CM pays tribute to Ehsan Jafri on anniversary of 2002 Gulberg Society massacre

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that 69 people, including Jafri, were burnt to death in the alleged attack by the Sangh Parivar on Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002.

"A former MP and a staunch voice for a secular India, his brutal martyrdom remains a chilling reminder of the 2002 Gujarat genocide and the horrific cost of communal hatred," the CM also said in a post on social media platform X.

In his social media posts, Vijayan also recalled the "relentless struggle" of Jafri's late wife, Zakia Jafri, against those behind the massacre, saying that her "lifelong legal battle for justice against the architects of the genocide inspired every secular mind in this country".