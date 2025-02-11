Kerala Cabinet approves draft bill for establishment of private universities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government in Kerala on Monday approved a draft bill for the establishment and management of private universities in the state.

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan approved the Kerala State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Draft Bill, 2025, under which only credible sponsoring agencies with experience in the education sector may apply to establish a private university in the state, a CMO release said here.

According to the draft bill, the university must own land as per the guidelines set by regulatory bodies and deposit a Rs 25 crore corpus fund in the state treasury.

If it is a multi-campus university, the main campus must cover at least 10 acres. The university must also follow UGC and state government guidelines regarding faculty appointments, the selection of the Vice-Chancellor, and overall administration.

The bill mandates that 40 per cent of seats in each course must be reserved for students from Kerala, following the state's existing reservation policy.

Additionally, scholarships and fee waivers for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities will continue.

Applicants seeking to establish a private university must submit a detailed project report along with the application fee. This report must include information about the university's land, funding sources, and management structure.

A government-appointed expert committee will review the applications and submit its recommendations within two months.

Once approved, the university will be officially recognised through a law passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Private universities will have the same rights and powers as public universities.

The bill also states that the state government will not provide financial assistance to private universities, but they may apply for research grants.

State Higher Education Secretary and another secretary nominated by the state government will be part of the university’s governing bodies to ensure proper regulation.

The state government will have one nominee in the executive council and three nominees in the academic council of the private university.

The democratic rights of students, teachers, and staff will be protected, and grievance redressal systems will be in place. Additionally, employee benefits, including provident fund (PF), must be guaranteed.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to university laws, removing the provision that allowed universities to set up study centres outside the state and abroad.

To avoid administrative delays, existing syndicates, senates, and executive committees will continue until new ones are formed or their tenure ends.

A special provision will ensure a smooth transition in restructuring university bodies like academic councils and boards of studies.

The amendments were included in a draft legislative memorandum and sent to the Law Department for further action, the CMO release added.