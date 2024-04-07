Kerala: BJP leader accuses CPI (M) leadership of complicity in Kannur crude bomb explosion

KANNUR: The president of the BJP's Kannur district unit in Kerala, N Haridas, alleged on Sunday that the top leadership of the CPI (M) was complicit in the recent crude bomb explosion in the district that killed one person and injured three.

He said that the bombs were being made in the district with the full knowledge of the CPI (M) leadership to sabotage the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

They were allegedly making the bomb when it accidentally exploded.

"Those who were arrested in connection with the incident are the active workers of CPI (M). Whenever their workers are accused of being involved in political violence, the CPI (M) leadership publicly distances itself from them, while at the same time, the party will privately extend all its support to them," Haridas said.

Taking a swipe at the party's leadership, he said that after the election, it is certain that the CPI (M) will build a 'Martyrs Hall' for those who were killed in the crude bomb blast while making it.

He said that the blast happened in an area where the CPI (M) is strong and nothing can happen there without the knowledge of the party's leadership.

One person was killed and three injured in a blast near Panoor in Kannur in the north Kerala district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

It is being reported that the explosion took place during the construction of a bomb on the terrace of the house under construction in Panoor.

The deceased has been identified as Sherin.

According to the police, the condition of Vineesh, who was injured in the accident, continues to be critical. Sherin died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

In the bomb blast case, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and UDF candidate in the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency, K Sudhakaran, also reacted to the incident and said that the matter must be thoroughly investigated.

Speaking on the same, K Sudhakaran said, "The explosion occurred during bomb-making. There is a political motive behind bomb-making. The incident is taking place before the elections. K Sudhakaran said that he would complain to the Election Commission, demanding a thorough investigation into the blast."

2024 Lok Sabha polling will be held in all of Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies on April 26 in the second phase of the nationwide polls.