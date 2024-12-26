Kerala bids emotional farewell to MT Vasudevan Nair

KOZHIKODE: Thousands gathered in this north Kerala city on Thursday to bid emotional farewell to MT Vasudevan Nair, the legendary Malayalam writer and filmmaker, who died on December 25 at a private hospital.

His funeral procession, which wound its way through the streets of Kozhikode, was attended by dignitaries, writers, and fans, all of whom came to bid adieu to the literary giant.

MT, as he was affectionately called by his admirers, was cremated with full state honours at the public crematorium here.

T Satheesh, the son of MT's brother, performed the last rites at the crematorium named 'Smrithipatham' on Mavoor Road.

The writer of 'Randamoozham' was the first to be cremated at the newly renovated facility in the city where the literary giant spent most of his life. Admirers from across the state gathered to pay their final respects.

Ministers M B Rajesh, P A Mohammed Riyas, A K Saseendran, M K Raghavan MP, Mayor Beena Philip and Kozhikode District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh were present.

The 91-year-old had been hospitalised in critical condition with a diagnosis of heart failure and breathed his last around 10 pm on Wednesday.

The mortal remains were taken to the crematorium on Mavoor Road, just two kilometres away from his house, Sithara, on Kottaram Road, after conducting ceremonial rites that were attended by his family members by 4 pm.

The ambulance carrying MT's body departed from his residence, with hundreds lining the streets to catch a final glimpse of the writer whose works profoundly influenced Malayalam literature and cinema.

Several vehicles accompanied the ambulance, forming a solemn procession.

A commemoration meeting was later held after the cremation in which prominent personalities from literature, cinema, and politics attended, remembering his contributions to Malayalam literature, film, and the cultural arena.

People from all walks of life paid their tribute to the departed writer at Sithara, his house, on Thursday.

Since his body was brought to the residence by Wednesday midnight, hundreds of people began arriving to pay their last respects to the literary giant.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reached his home on Thursday morning and consoled the family members.

Actors Mohanlal, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vineeth, Durga Krishna; filmmaker Hariharan, who collaborated with MT in several movies; Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Prem Kumar; directors Sibi Malayil, Kamal, and Lal Jose; and actor-screenwriter Ranji Panicker were among the film personalities who paid their respects to the departed soul.

Ministers K N Balagopal, Saji Cherian, P Rajeeve, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, former minister E P Jayarajan, and Shafi Parambil MP also paid tributes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled over the demise of the legendary writer.

Born in 1933 in Kudallur, a small village in the Palakkad district of what was then the Malabar region under British rule, MT was immersed in the serene beauty and rich traditions of Kerala's rural life during his formative years.

He spent his early childhood between Kudallur and his paternal home in Punnayurkulam, located in present-day Thrissur district, experiences that profoundly shaped his later literary works.

As the youngest of four siblings, MT's father, T Narayanan Nair, worked in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka), allowing the young boy to soak in the rhythms of village life alongside his mother, Ammalu Amma.

Over a career that spanned more than seven decades, MT crafted a literary world that resonated with both everyday readers and intellectuals alike.

His first novel, 'Naalukettu' (The Ancestral House), transformed Malayalam literature, offering a striking depiction of the decline of matrilineal joint-family systems.

In works like 'Randamoozham' (The Second Turn), a retelling of the Mahabharata from Bhima's viewpoint, MT showcased his remarkable talent for humanising mythological characters and reinterpreting epic tales.

As a filmmaker and screenwriter, MT applied the same meticulousness and depth to Malayalam cinema, creating iconic films that blended literary excellence with visual storytelling.

His directorial debut, 'Nirmalyam', remains a classic, having won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

In an emotional Facebook post, actor Mammootty, who played the lead role in movies like "Oru Vadkkan Veergadha" scripted by MT, said, "Gaining a place in his heart is the greatest blessing my career in cinema has given me."

After paying tribute to the writer at his residence, Mohanlal said, "MT gave me some of the most memorable characters in my film career. Acting in roles penned by MT has been an unparalleled privilege."

MT's legacy in cinema is unparalleled. He directed six films and penned scripts for around 54, many of which are regarded as classics, including 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', 'Kadavu', and 'Sadayam'.

His professional journey began as a teacher and gramasevakan at a block development office in Taliparamba, Kannur, before he joined Mathrubhumi Weekly as a sub-editor in 1957.