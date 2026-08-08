Kerala: Attempt to murder charge against passenger accused of trying to open flight exit gate

Police are also conducting a detailed probe into the motive behind the incident.

Jamsheer Athanikkal of Koottanad in Palakkad, who was travelling on Batik Air flight OD231 from Kuala Lumpur to Kochi on Wednesday, allegedly tried to force open the aircraft's emergency exit, damaged its window panel and threatened fellow passengers, thereby endangering the safety of those on board.

The cabin crew intervened and restrained him, police said.

He was arrested on arrival at the airport on Thursday.

Officials at the Nedumbassery police station said the case was initially registered under Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation, Section 11A of the Aircraft Act for violating safety or security directions, and Section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act for acts endangering public safety.

"However, as the act of the accused could have endangered the lives of the co-passengers, we have evoked an attempt to murder charge against him. He has to be questioned in detail as part of the probe," an officer said.

Police have decided to file a petition before the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate on Monday seeking custody of Athanikkal for further questioning.