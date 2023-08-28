Kerala Assembly Speaker launches 'Ponnonam 2023' Onam festivities

KANNUR: Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker A.N Shamseer inaugurated the 'Ponnonam 2023' Onam celebrations at the district town square in Kerala's Kannur. Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly illuminated the evening in Kannur with his speech and emphasized that festivals like Onam should serve as a unifying force against communalism.

The 'Ponnonam 2023' was organized by the Kannur District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) on Sunday in the Kannur district. The event included performances such as a the flash mob, aksharslokam, folk song, group dance, mega thiruvathira, and mohiniyattam. The Onam celebrations started on August 25 and will last through September 2 with a variety of artistic programmes.

The function was presided over by MLA Ramachandran Gadanapally, with distinguished guests including Mayor Adv. TO Mohanan, MLA KV Sumesh, and District Panchayat President PP Divya. The 10-day Onam celebrations in Kerala started with the Atham celebrations on August 20. It is a festival that honours King Mahabali and Vamana.

To welcome Mahabali, people start constructing floral carpets (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations. During the Onam festival, people usually wear traditional kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti).

It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts like new dresses. Unique food items are prepared at home and distributed to others on the festival. One of the highlights of the Onam celebrations is the preparation of Onasadya, a special vegetarian feast. Onam is celebrated in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar. This is a harvest celebration. In Kerala, Onam is celebrated to remember the exemplary governance under the leadership of daitya monarch Mahabali, a mythological ruler who once governed Kerala.

According to tradition, the devas and gods plotted to terminate Mahabali's rule because they were jealous of his popularity and authority. They dispatched Vamana to earth as a dwarf Brahmin, who stomped Mahabali to the patala (netherworld). This is a significant occasion for merchants as well. People spend money on purchases. Shops also offer large discounts to attract clients. Kerala is celebrating for the next ten days. Floral carpets are made by women dressed in traditional saris.