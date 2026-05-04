Kerala Assembly polls: Counting of votes commences

It brings to an end the intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.

The strongrooms, where the electronic voting machines were stored, were opened at around 6.30am in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.

The counting commenced with the tallying of the postal ballots which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled.

A broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.