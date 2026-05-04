Kerala Assembly polls: Counting of votes commences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Counting of votes polled in the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala commenced at 8 am on Monday at 140 centres spread across 43 locations in the state.
It brings to an end the intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.
The strongrooms, where the electronic voting machines were stored, were opened at around 6.30am in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.
The counting commenced with the tallying of the postal ballots which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled.
A broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.
The results are crucial for all three fronts as they seek to strengthen their position in the state's evolving political landscape.
Kerala has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9.
By including the postal ballots received till May 1, the turnout has tentatively risen to 79.70 per cent, Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar said on Sunday.
The chief electoral officer (CEO) had said that 53,984 postal ballots had been issued to service voters, of which 20,028 had been received as of May 1.
A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state.
Officials said that 15,464 personnel have been deployed for the exercise, comprising 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants.
Security arrangements have been put in place, with 25 companies of central forces deployed alongside state police personnel to guard the counting centres.
Police have also enhanced surveillance across the state to prevent any post-election violence, officials said.
Most exit polls have predicted a close contest but giving an edge to the Congress-led UDF, which has remained out of power since 2016.
The UDF aims for a significant improvement from the 41 seats it won in the 2021 Assembly election, with some exit polls projecting 80-90 seats.
The ruling LDF, however, citing forecasts of a close contest, remains hopeful of retaining power for a third consecutive term.
A defeat for the LDF would also mark the first time since the 1960s that Left parties are not in power in any Indian state.
The BJP-led NDA, although not in contention to form the government, views the election as crucial to expanding its footprint in Kerala after failing to win any seats in 2021.
The alliance is also closely watching its vote share, targeting more than 20 per cent this time.