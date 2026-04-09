Kerala Assembly elections: Over 16 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am

According to Election Commission (EC) figures, polling till 9 am recorded a turnout of 16.23 per cent with the highest being in Ernakulam district with 17.8 per cent.

Constituency-wise, the highest polling percentage till 9 am was seen in Thripunithura with 20.59 per cent, according to EC data.

The ruling LDF is fighting to retain power and secure a third consecutive term, banking on CM Pinarayi Vijayan's model of governance and welfare. The Congress-led UDF is vying to regain power, seeking to end a decade of left rule in the state.