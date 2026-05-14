Kerala all set to get new CM; Congress to hold CLP meeting at KPCC HQ

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to be held at 1 pm on May 14 was announced a day ago by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph.

The announcement came as the Congress high command, after several days of discussions with party leaders from the southern state, indicated that the next chief minister of the state would be announced on Thursday.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh conveyed this following a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in New Delhi.