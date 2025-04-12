Kerala adopts new strategy to tackle waste

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Treading a new path, the Kerala government has made a major breakthrough in addressing public opposition to waste treatment plants through a combination of transparent communication, site visits, and community engagement.

The state’s strategy was unveiled at the ongoing Vruthi 2025 Conclave, which has not only helped ease concerns but also opened the doors for intensified private sector participation and investment in the waste management ecosystem.

The conclave saw a two-pronged approach, public engagement to address resistance, and capital mobilisation to power innovation, which marks a paradigm shift in Kerala’s waste management strategy.

Leading from the front was Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh, who took the lead and interacted with those who had objected to setting up waste treatment projects at a few places across the state.

“One of the main reasons for opposition was fear, especially over pollution of water sources. But when these representatives saw the functioning of the Muttathara plant (in the state capital city) and heard success stories from municipalities like Guruvayur, they understood that scientific waste management is both possible and essential,” said Rajesh.

He, during his interaction with a cross-section of the people, asked elected representatives to make field visits and reiterate the state’s commitment to dialogue and technical excellence over confrontation.

At the conclave, former Chief Secretary V. Venu saw to it that experts representing the Central Pollution Control Board, National Green Tribunal, Kerala Water Authority, and the State Pollution Control Board assured people that the new waste treatment plants would comply with stringent environmental standards, helping dispel myths and build trust.

State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve also chipped in and pointed out that Kerala is aggressively courting investment in the waste management sector, and Rajesh pointed out that capital infusion as a catalyst for revolutionising Kerala’s waste systems, with a focus on economic returns, sustainability, and improved public health.

Suchitwa Mission Executive Director U.V. Jose presented a roadmap focused on decentralised waste treatment, centralised bio-waste facilities, and AI-powered waste stream analysis.