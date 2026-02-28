Kejriwal’s discharge in excise policy case ‘slap’ on political vendetta, says Sena (UBT)

In a scathing editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Opposition party alleged that charges in the excise policy case were "politically motivated", and claimed that BJP leaders, the Delhi lieutenant governor, and central agencies like the ED and CBI acted in cahoots to oust the AAP government in the national capital.

A Delhi court on Friday discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the excise policy case that led to the fall of the AAP government.

The court pulled up the CBI, saying it did not find any "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy.

Kejriwal, arrested on March 21, 2024, by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case and later by the CBI, which was probing the corruption charges, was released on bail after spending 155 days in jail.

The editorial termed the court verdict a "slap" on political vendetta and asserted that the prosecution had failed to substantiate its allegations.