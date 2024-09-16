Kejriwal's decision to resign driven by compulsion, not principle: BJP's Delhi chief

NEW DELHI: The BJP's Delhi president Virender Sachdeva on Monday said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as chief minister was borne out of "compulsion" and not driven by "principle".

Sachdeva also alleged that none of the Delhi government departments was free of corruption under Kejriwal's rule.

Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

Firing a salvo at the Delhi chief minister, Sachdeva said, "The decision to resign was a compulsion for Arvind Kejriwal, not driven by principle. The Supreme Court has clearly pointed out that he cannot go to his office, cannot sign any file, then what choice did Kejriwal have?" Sachdeva asked.

Kejriwal has tried to pass off this compulsion as dignity and the people of Delhi understand it, he claimed.

"The chief minister is saying that he will go in public. I dare Kejriwal to come with me to the homes where families have lost their members. Does Kejriwal have the courage to visit the homes of those who died due to corruption, not cleaning drains and waterlogging?" he asked.

Sachdeva also alleged that there was no department -- be it the Delhi Jal Board, the health and education departments -- where there was no corruption during the past 10 years.

"The court sent you to jail due to your thefts and you will have to answer to the people of Delhi. As far as elections are concerned, don't wait till November, hold elections in October. The Delhi BJP is ready and the people of Delhi are also ready and they want to get rid of this corrupt chief minister as soon as possible," he alleged.

Kejriwal on Sunday said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister.

The AAP supremo told party workers that he would become the chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest"