Kejriwal writes to Delhi HC Chief Justice seeking transfer of excise case to an 'impartial' bench: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, have sought the transfer of the case to an "impartial" bench of the High Court, the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kejriwal and others have, in a written representation to Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, accused Justice Sharma of "bias", according to the statement.

The former chief minister of Delhi and 22 other accused were recently discharged in the excise policy case by a CBI court.