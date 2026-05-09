Kejriwal slams PM Modi over ED raids against Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate conducted fresh searches against Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of an investigation into a newly registered money laundering case, officials said.

They said Arora's official residence in Chandigarh was among the five premises raided.

Kejriwal, addressing a press conference, said that though ED and CBI are supposed to work on money laundering and corruption cases, "under Modi rule, these are working to threaten, scare and break away opposition leaders and force them to join the BJP. The raid against Arora is an action in the same direction."

He said this was the second ED raid against Arora within one month, and wondered what it was the ED was looking for.