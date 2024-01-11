Kejriwal postpones Goa visit due to Republic day preparations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Goa tour to assess AAP’s preparations for Lok Sabha elections has been postponed owing to Republic Day preparations, party sources said on Thursday.

Kejriwal was supposed to leave for Goa on Thursday for a two-day visit.

"Delhi CM’s Goa tour has been postponed due to Republic Day preparations. Now, he will leave for Goa next week," a party source said.