Kejriwal orders CAG audit of DJB, says corruption cannot be tolerated

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ordered a Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) audit in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), saying that corruption could not be tolerated.



According to Delhi CMO sources, Kejriwal has ordered a CAG audit of DJB for the last 15 years.

The orders came in the wake of questions being raised about the irregularities in the DJB.

The source also said that the Chief Minister has said that corruption cannot be tolerated at any cost.