Kejriwal meets Stalin ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin here on Tuesday ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting.

On Monday, Kejriwal met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc will be held at the Ashoka Hotel here at around 3 pm to deliberate on a blueprint for a joint campaign, seat sharing and redrawing the strategy for taking on the BJP in the 2024 general elections after the setback in the recent assembly polls.

Following Kejriwal's meeting with Stalin, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the main focus was on strengthening the INDIA bloc.

''The focus of the meeting was to find solutions to unemployment and inflation. We need to come together,'' he said.

When asked about Kejriwal receiving an Enforcement Directorate summon for appearing before the agency on December 21, he said their legal team would reply to the notice.

''Everyone knew that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will leave for Vipassana today and it was pre-scheduled. The legal team will reply,'' he said.

The ED on Monday issued a fresh summons to the Delhi chief minister for questioning on December 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal is scheduled to go to an undisclosed place to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation course from Tuesday.