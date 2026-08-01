Kejriwal demands choice between E20, pure petrol, announces march to PM's house on Aug 4

Addressing a town hall style meeting on E20 fuel at the Constitution Club of India here, Kejriwal said he would collect petitions at noon on Monday and lead a march to Narendra Modi's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg with around 100 people.

Kejriwal demanded that consumers be allowed to choose between E20 and regular petrol at fuel stations, and demanded lower prices for E20 mixed petrol, and a cut in petrol prices.

The former Delhi chief minister also urged the government to make public the report that it cited to claim that E20 does not damage vehicles.