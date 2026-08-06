Kejriwal claims Centre to blend ethanol in diesel; urges people to avoid buying new vehicles

In a post on X in Hindi, Kejriwal alleged the government planned to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 50 per cent after introducing E20 fuel.

"It seems they are going to adulterate petrol with more than 50 per cent. They are just waiting for the atmosphere to calm down. First, they forced E20 petrol into your E0 and E10 vehicles and wrecked them. Today, if you buy a new E20 vehicle, the government will force E50 petrol into it after a few days and damage it," Kejriwal said.