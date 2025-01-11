Kejriwal claims BJP to name Ramesh Bidhuri as CM candidate; Shah dismisses, questions credibility

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the BJP has decided to field former MP Ramesh Bidhuri as its chief ministerial candidate for the Delhi Assembly elections, promoting the BJP to dismiss it as a "baseless rumour".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the AAP leader of spreading canard for political mileage.

"Can Kejriwal decide the BJP's chief ministerial face? Who is he to make such claims?" asked Shah while addressing 'Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan' here.

Shah also accused Kejriwal of attempting to manipulate public perception, asserting that the people of Delhi understood his tactics.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal claimed that he has come to know from "reliable sources" that the BJP will announce Ramesh Bidhuri, party's candidate from Kalkaji seat against Chief Minister Atishi, as its CM candidate in the next one or two days.

He challenged Bidhuri to a public debate to let Delhiites decide who is better equipped to lead.

"Once Bidhuri's candidacy is officially announced, I propose that to strengthen democracy, there should be a public debate between the AAP's candidate and the BJP's candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri, in front of the people of Delhi, the nation, and the media," Kejriwal said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva challenged Kejriwal's own CM ambitions.

"Kejriwal should consult legal experts and understand that as per Supreme Court bindings, he cannot even be sworn in as chief minister," Sachdeva said.

He also reiterated the BJP's democratic process, stating that its elected MLAs would decide the party's leader.

During the press conference, Kejriwal said a debate between him and Bidhuri would strengthen democracy, allowing voters to assess candidates' accomplishments and visions for Delhi.

Kejriwal also called on Bidhuri to clarify his plans for the city if he were to become chief minister.

"In this debate, people can assess who to vote for, based on what each has accomplished, their visions, and their plans for Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"Yes, we are challenging the BJP to a debate," Kejriwal said in response to questions from reporters.

Bidhuri's recent remarks about Atishi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi have triggered a controversy. In the past, he has also courted controversies with his statements.

Bidhuri had said Atishi "changed her father" by changing her surname from Marlena to Singh.

His remark that he would make roads in Kalkaji smooth like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks"had drawn flak with the Congress terming it as an "insult to women".

He later expressed regret following an uproar.

The BJP has fielded Bidhuri from the Kalkaji assembly constituency. He will take on Atishi, who is seeking reelection from the seat.

On Friday, Atishi also claimed that the BJP was going to name Bidhuri as its CM face and criticised the party for picking a leader who "hurls the most abuses".

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5, and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

The AAP, which won 67 seats in the 2015 polls and 62 in the 2020 polls, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the capital.

The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.