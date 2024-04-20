Kejriwal accuses ED of being ‘petty’, ‘politicising’ his food before court

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Enforcement Directorate of being “petty” and “politicising” what he ate, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor and sought insulin to be administered to him in jail.

The embattled politician moved a fresh petition before the court for a direction to the jail authorities to allow him access to insulin to keep his “alarming” sugar levels under control.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, his counsel, said Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it “shocking” and “alarming”.

“The applicant is suffering from diabetes for the last 22 years. From 2012, he has been administered insulin every day. From February 1, 2024, under careful medical supervision, the applicant was able to start ‘Insulin Reversal Programme (IRP)’ and the administration of insulin was discontinued. Due to arrest, the applicant was unable to follow the said IRP, and was required to be administered insulin,” Singhvi said.

“He neither has been able to follow IRP nor being administered insulin to control his blood sugar levels, despite repeated request, leading to alarming increase of his blood sugar levels,” he added. Kejriwal’s counsel launched a spirited assault on the federal anti-money laundering agency over its claim that the AAP national convenor was eating food laden with sugar so he can fall ill and seek bail on medical grounds.

“ED claimed that I want to increase my blood sugar levels to get bail. Am I going to risk paralysis to get bail? Whatever food I have is as per the diet chart prepared by my doctor prior to arrest,” said Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi.

“I only use sugar free (an artificial sweetener brand) in my tea. How petty, political and ridiculous ED can be? Their statements are completely false and malicious. Just because you have a lot of influence in the media you are able to publish that I am having aaloo puri even though this meal was sent only once during pooja,” Kejriwal told the court.