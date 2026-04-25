KCR's daughter Kavitha launches new political outfit, names it TRS, calls father 'soulless'

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, K Kavitha, on Saturday launched a political outfit, named 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' (TRS).
Kavitha, who announced her party's name and agenda at an event on the city outskirts, sharply attacked the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS, describing her father as a "changed man" who has become "soulless".
The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022 following KCR's ambitious plan to expand the party nationwide.
Alleging that the BRS, Congress and BJP are now riddled with corruption, "family rule" and favouritism, she announced 'Panchajanya', a set of five promises, including free education and health.
Attacking her father Chandrasekhar Rao and brother K T Rama Rao, she said KCR is, of late, speaking without showing "political maturity".
"We can understand if KTR speaks like that. He does not know much. But, KCR says people made a mistake. Ok. Let's assume people made a mistake by not giving you power. As a mother, if my son makes a mistake, am I going to leave him? Am I not going to take care of him?" she said.
She decided to launch her political outfit as her father is not responding to people's issues, she said.
KCR, who took over as the first CM of Telangana after its formation, should have made concrete efforts to achieve 'Social Telangana' and realise the statehood agitation's objectives of 'water, funds and jobs.'
KCR did not respond to major people's issues during the current Congress regime, including "demolition of houses" by govt agencies in Hyderabad and Khammam, flooding of agricultural fields during heavy rains and the death of about 20 people in a major road accident at Chevella near Hyderabad.
"Even if there is a minor problem for people, that sir (KCR) won't come. Because he is now a changed man, a mechanical man. A man who is imprisoned by jackals. I am saying this with anguish," Kavitha said.
KCR would have completed the Palamuru Ranga Reddy irrigation project during his tenure as CM if he had love for Telangana. Instead, he had gone to Punjab, Bihar and other states to expand BRS as a national party, she said.
With power, BRS lost its "mother-like nature". When she pointed out the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram project, built during the BRS regime, KCR threw her out of the party but kept corrupt people in his company, she alleged.
"That is not our KCR. The present KCR is a soulless mechanical doll. Had he been our (old) KCR, we would have touched his feet," she said.
Launching an attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, she described him as "Hitler" and a heartless person.
She cited the demolitions of houses at Velugumatla in Khammam district, alleged deaths of students in social welfare residential schools and also a Dalit youth in police custody.
Training her guns on the BJP, Kavitha alleged that the party did not favour the formation of Telangana and opposed the concept of social justice.
In a veiled reference to PM Narendra Modi's alleged comments in the past, she said the party's top leadership had stated that the mother (Andhra) was killed to give birth to a child (Telangana), which is insulting to Telangana.
She also referred to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's recent comments in parliament and claimed that he compared the division of undivided AP as Telangana and Andhra with the country's partition in 1947.
She said she challenges the eight BJP MPs from Telangana, "if they have any sense of shame", to bring back five Telangana villages transferred to Andhra during state bifurcation.
Asserting that her party would come to power after the 2028 Assembly elections, she proposed 'Panchajanya,' which includes promises of free education, health, free power and other measures for farmers, recruitment of four lakh jobs with a "single notification," and "social Telangana" with 50 per cent reservation for BCs in MP and MLA posts.
Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father and BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.
Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural organisation she heads.