KCR's daughter Kavitha launches new political outfit, names it TRS, calls father 'soulless'

Kavitha, who announced her party's name and agenda at an event on the city outskirts, sharply attacked the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS, describing her father as a "changed man" who has become "soulless".

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), headed by her father, was originally named Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS). However, it was renamed as BRS in 2022 following KCR's ambitious plan to expand the party nationwide.

Alleging that the BRS, Congress and BJP are now riddled with corruption, "family rule" and favouritism, she announced 'Panchajanya', a set of five promises, including free education and health.

Attacking her father Chandrasekhar Rao and brother K T Rama Rao, she said KCR is, of late, speaking without showing "political maturity".

"We can understand if KTR speaks like that. He does not know much. But, KCR says people made a mistake. Ok. Let's assume people made a mistake by not giving you power. As a mother, if my son makes a mistake, am I going to leave him? Am I not going to take care of him?" she said.