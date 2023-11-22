KCR will become Telangana Chief Minister for third time: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday expressed confidence that K Chandrashekar Rao would be elected as Telangana Chief Minister for the third time and launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"I am sure that KCR will become the Chief Minister for the third time. The people of Telangana are wise. There has been no communal riot in Telangana apart from Bhainsa. There is peace and prosperity. More needs to be done," Owaisi said at a press conference here.

He said Telangana has among the largest social sector spending in the country. With Congress attacking AIMIM, Owaisi took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said he won in Wayanad because of support from the Muslim League.

"We didn't go to Amethi and Smriti Irani defeated him. They were not able to save their great-grandfather, grandmother and father's seat. Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad because the Muslim league got him 35 per cent Muslim votes. This is the truth of Indian politics. If there's a voter left for Congress, it's the Muslim vote and that's why Congress is bothered about AIMIM's concern of minority empowerment and leadership," he said.

Congress leaders have alleged that AIMIM puts up candidates to help the BJP. Asked about AIMIM contesting Jubilee Hills seat against former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, Owaisi said anyone can fight from anywhere and religion is not an issue.

"Mohammad Azharuddin was earlier elected in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh... but he did not do any work. He was a good cricketer but not a good politician. He became the HCA president...he is on anticipatory bail," Owaisi said.

The ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP are the main contestants for the November 30 assembly polls in the state. The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.