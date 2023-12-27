Kavitha urges people not pay electricity bills for below 200 units

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Wednesday urged families consuming less than 200 units of electricity not to pay bills from January as the Congress had made the promise of free electricity during elections.

She said people should not pay electricity bills as the Congress leaders themselves have made statements to this effect.

Talking to media persons in Nizamabad, she said that since applying for the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units will lead to unnecessary delay, the people should not pay the bills from January.

She said people have apprehensions if the Congress government will fulfil the promises made in the recent elections as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said that people will have to apply afresh to avail the benefits of the welfare scheme.

Stating that 44 lakh beneficiaries were availing monthly pensions of Rs 2,000 each under the BRS rule, she said the new government should continue to pay them the pension with enhanced amount of Rs 4,000 as promised during the elections.

"Why do you want 44 lakh people to apply once again and stand in queues," she asked.

On the new government’s reported announcement that those having ration cards will be eligible for welfare schemes, the BRS MLC demanded that the government should first issue ration cards to all the eligible families before implementing the welfare schemes.

Kavitha also questioned the delay in crediting Rythu Bandhu amount in the bank accounts of farmers. She said unemployed youth were also unhappy over the new government not including in the application form the column for unemployment allowance.

The Congress had promised a Rs.4,000 unemployment allowance. The Chief Minister on Wednesday announced that the applications for six guarantees will be received from eligible people across the state from December 28.