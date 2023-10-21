Kavitha slams Rahul over corruption comments, says survey found Telangana least corrupt

HYDERABAD: Ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that Telangana is the most corrupt state in country. She said the Gandhi scion “is not a leader and he just reads out whatever scripts are handed over to him”.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s comments during rallies in poll-bound Telangana terming the ruling BRS as the “most corrupt regime” in the country, Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that according to a central government survey, Telangana is the least corrupt state in the country.

Kavitha hit out at the former Congress president saying “Rahul Gandhi ji is unfortunately not a leader, he just reads out whatever scripts are handed over to him. Rahul Gandhi ji really should do his homework before he comes to any other state to campaign”.

She further said KCR (as the Telangana CM is also known as) is not a regular political leader like anybody else — he is movement leader.

“He has come out of a movement, he has come out of grassroots. He understands the issues and problems of the total region,” she said.

The BRS government focused on investments in the state which would create a lot of job opportunities for the youngsters and increase the overall wealth of the state, Kavitha said.

Telangana’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased, the BRS leader pointed out, adding that the figures are much better than in any other state.