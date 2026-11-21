Mangaldas will perform the signature work at Sadler’s Wells Theatre, the city’s popular performing arts venue with which the celebrated Kathak virtuoso last collaborated two years ago.

‘WITHIN’ was her response to the horrific rape case to create an intense and contemplative work exploring the duality within all of us – where humanity and brutality, masculine and feminine, good and bad, connect.

It goes from darkness to light in two distinct yet connected works named ‘KNOTTED’ and ‘UNWRAPPED’.

“Two major factors influenced my response to the horror of the Nirbhaya case and the choreography of ‘WITHIN’," said Mangaldas in a statement ahead of the two shows next Friday and Saturday.

“One was a quote from Indian philosopher J Krishnamurti: 'To understand yourself you must create a mirror that reflects accurately what you are'. The second was the Jain Siddha sculpture. It’s a cutout, a negative image, and it represents the transformation that can happen with what is already within each of us.