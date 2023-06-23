Kashmiri Hafiz-e-Quran girl qualifies NEET, embodies excellence

SRINGAR (Jammu and Kashmir): Baseerah Mehraj, a Hafiz-e-Quran girl from the Noorbagh area in Srinagar District, achieved a remarkable feat by qualifying for the NEET 2023 exam emphasized on both worldly and religious education for women as they are the ones who go on to raise and nurture future generations. Mehraj further says that it's very important to strike a harmony between the teachings of our faith and the knowledge acquired through schools and universities.

Baseerah would devoutly perform Ati and Tahajjud prayers during the night, and begin her day by reciting the Holy Quran.

Mehraj's outstanding accomplishment has garnered widespread attention, with people appreciating her unwavering dedication and hard work. Her journey towards success commenced in 2019 when she completed the memorization of the Quran at the local Madrassa Darul Baiyan, while simultaneously pursuing her studies in 10th grade.

Her father, Mehraj expressed joy and gratitude for his daughter's exceptional accomplishments, emphasizing the importance of a strong educational foundation combined with spiritual devotion. He expressed his concerns for his daughter, stating, "I always wanted her to excel not only in her academic pursuits but also in her character development and I have supported her in her entire journey and will also make sure to support her further also."



Mehraj further shared that upon witnessing his daughter's impressive marks in the 10th grade, He made a decision to support her ambition of becoming a doctor. He also appealed to all parents, urging them to prioritize the holistic education of their children, encompassing both worldly knowledge and religious teachings.

Baseerah Mehraj's remarkable achievement serves as an inspiration, showcasing the potential for excellence that lies within individuals who strive to balance their academic pursuits with spiritual growth. Her success story resonates with the belief that a harmonious combination of worldly and moral education can shape individuals into compassionate professionals, dedicated to serving society.