Kashmir EOW conducts raids in Srinagar, Budgam in COVID-era fund siphoning case

The case was initiated on the basis of a written complaint submitted by Sanjay Kumar Sahu, proprietor of Sanjay Trading Company, New Delhi, who alleged that Emad Muzafar Makdoomi alias Imran Shah and Vikar Ahmad Bhat, dishonestly induced the firm on the pretext of procuring medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Kashmir, of Crime Branch J&K, today conducted house searches at three different locations in the districts of Srinagar and Budgam in connection with an FIR," a spokesperson of the agency said.