Kashi witnessed 'Vikas ka Damru' playing in last 10 years: PM Modi

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked Lord Mahadev's blessings in Kashi while affirming that his constituency had witnessed the 'damru' of development playing in the last 10 years. "Kashi is the capital of all knowledge, today that power and form of Kashi is emerging again. This is a matter of pride for the whole of India.

We all are just instruments, the one who does it in Kashi is Mahadev. Wherever there are blessings of Mahadev, that earth becomes prosperous," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering at BHU in Varanasi.

"Right now, Mahadev is very happy. So with his blessings, in 10 years, Kashi saw the 'damru' of development playing in all directions," he added. "People from all over the country and even from every corner of the world come to Kashi in search of knowledge, research and peace. People from every province, every language, every dialect, every custom have come and settled in Kashi," he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the country will give a new pace to development in the next five years. "In the next five years, the country will give a new pace to development with this confidence, the country will create new patterns of success and this is Modi's guarantee," PM Modi said. "Kashi is going to be beautified. Roads will be built, bridges will be built, buildings will also be built but here I have to beautify the people, beautify every heart and beautify it by becoming a servant, beautify it by becoming a companion," he added.

He said that when India has been hailed for its prosperity, it is not only the economy but also cultural, spiritual and social prosperity that's been lauded. "There was a time when India's prosperity story was told all over the world. It was not only India's economic strength that was behind this.

Behind this was our cultural prosperity, social and spiritual prosperity as well," the Prime Minister said. "Our pilgrimage places like Kashi and our temples like Vishwanath Dham used to be the sacrificial places for the progress of the nation," he added. He said that the temples not only hosted a spiritual atmosphere but also were 'streams of literature and music'. "Here meditation was also done and debates were also held. Dialogues and research also took place here.

There were sources of culture here as well as streams of literature and music," the Prime Minister said. "Kashi is also the city of Shiva, it is also the land of Buddha's teachings.

Kashi is also the birthplace of Jain Tirthankaras and Adi Shankaracharya also attained enlightenment from here," he said. "New Kashi has emerged as the inspiration for new India", he further said.

The Prime Minister also presented prizes to winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at BHU in Varanasi. Addressing the students present at the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "I hope that the youth coming out from here will become the flag bearers of Indian knowledge, tradition and culture all over the world."

The Prime Minister congratulated all winners of the competition and also extended wishes to their parents on their wards' win. He further affirmed that Kashi is empowered by the young generation. "The Kashi which is called more ancient than the time itself, its identity is being empowered by the young generation responsibly.

This scene satisfies my heart, makes me feel proud and also gives the confidence that the youth will take the country to new heights on Amrit Kaal," PM Modi said. PM Modi also got pictures clicked with the students at BHU in Varanasi. He walked up to the students in the audience and exchanged brief pleasantries.









Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the event. The event was also attended by students and parents in large numbers. The Prime Minister also launched two books on Kashi were during the occasion. "A lot of development have taken place in Kashi in the last 10 years.

Two books on complete information about Kashi have also been launched here today," he said. "The journey of development that Kashi has undertaken in the last 10 years, every stage of it and the culture here has also been described in this book," he added.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali later in the day. The Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali and around 11.30 am, he will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas, a release issued by PM's office said.

He is also scheduled to visit Banas Kashi Sankul, a milk processing unit of Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd built at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi later in the day.

After this, he will address a public function where the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. These projects include ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path. 23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore are to be launched and the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister.



