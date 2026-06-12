Karnataka: Woman advocate arrested for murdering 5-year-old daughter, three police officials suspended

Priyanka was arrested from a homestay in Sakleshpur on Thursday, they said.

Following lapses in the investigation, three police officials -- an inspector, a sub-inspector, and a constable -- have currently been placed under suspension, police said.

Her live-in partner and the prime accused, Mohan G, was arrested earlier, soon after an FIR was registered against the complaint of the girl's father, following which both Priyanka and Mohan were booked on charges of murder, police said.

The child, Vennela, was found dead on March 25 this year, police said.

Following the case registered on June 4 at Kadugodi police station, Priyanka fled Bengaluru. She initially travelled to Mysuru before shifting to Sakleshpur in an attempt to evade arrest, they added.