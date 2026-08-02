Karnataka: Three of family killed in rain-triggered landslide in Shivamogga

SHIVAMOGGA (KARNATAKA):Three members of a family, including a three-year-old child, were killed after a rain-triggered landslide buried their shed at Indiranagar in Shivamogga district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun (35), his wife Nagaveni (28), and their son Santosh, residents of Kokkaregaru village in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district.
The family was asleep when the hillock collapsed on the shed at around 2.30 am, police sources said.
A person staying in a neighbouring shed also sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital, the sources added.
Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the police carried out rescue operations to retrieve the bodies from beneath the debris after the landslide, which was triggered by incessant rainfall in the region.
Police said continuous heavy rain in the Malnad region led to the collapse of the hillock, resulting in the deaths of the three members of the family.