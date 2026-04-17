Karnataka: Nine of family killed as car catches fire after collision with bus in Surpur

The accident occurred near Shantapura Cross in Surpur taluk, they said.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Nayak (52) and his wife Anantha Kala (45); Sharanappa (36) and his wife Nisarga (30); their children Siddhartha (3), Advik (5), and Srinidhi (1.5); and Shashikala (30) and her son Chandan (8), police said.

However, Shashikala’s other son, Virat (10), survived, they added.

Citing preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts, Superintendent of Police Pruthvik Shankar told PTI that the Compact Utility Vehicle (CUV) reportedly suffered a tyre burst, after which the driver lost control, leading to a head-on collision with a private bus. The CUV subsequently caught fire, resulting in the deaths of nine occupants.