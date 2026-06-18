Karnataka MLC polls: Voting concludes with all 222 MLAs casting their ballots

Members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly voted in the election held at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here.

According to the returning officer, counting will begin at 5 pm.

The candidates in the fray are Congress's Thippannappa Kamknoor, PV Mohan, BK Hariprasad (KPCC president), Shivanna BS, and Vinay Karthik Prakash; BJP's Lingaraj Patil and Raghu R; and JD(S) leader Govindaraju.

The polls were necessitated as the terms of seven MLCs -- Congress leaders Naseer Ahmed, Tippannappa, and BK Hariprasad, BJP leaders N Nagaraju (MTB), Prathap Simha Nayak K, and Sunil Vallyapur; and Govindaraju of JD(S) -- are set to expire upon their retirement on June 30.