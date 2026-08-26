Karnataka Minister Nagendra rejects reports of his resignation

Speculation was rife that the Planning and Statistics minister called on Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Rumours had it that Nagendra told Shivakumar he did not wish to embarrass the party leadership any more, and, hence he wanted to voluntarily resign by Wednesday evening.

Rejecting the reports, Nagendra said, "The reports currently being aired in the media are completely untrue. I have not received any call from the Chief Minister's Office, and there has been no discussion regarding any resignation. I request your cooperation," Nagendra's office said in a statement quoting him.