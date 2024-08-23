Karnataka minister chairs meeting to evaluate situation following Mpox fear

BENGALURU: In response to growing concerns over the spread of the Mpox virus in several countries, Karnataka's Medical Education Minister, Sharan Prakash Patil, chaired a meeting on Friday at Vikasa Soudha to evaluate the situation and implement precautionary measures to manage the virus in the state.

Reassuring the public, Patil emphasised that the state government has proactively taken steps to prevent the spread of Mpox. "Today, I met with officials from the medical education department to discuss strategies to contain the Mpox virus.

There's no need for alarm; we have implemented the necessary measures. The Union Health Department has already issued guidelines, and the Centre has provided advisories regarding Mpox. We have organised testing and screening facilities at Victoria Hospital and set up isolation beds.

Tests will be conducted free of charge," Patil stated. He also mentioned that similar arrangements will be extended to other hospitals as the situation evolves. The government has reserved 50 isolation beds in Victoria Hospital's H Block for suspected Mpox cases.

Additionally, the hospital's VRDL lab and microbiology department are fully equipped to conduct the necessary tests. Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are also in place to manage potential cases.

Although India has not reported any monkeypox cases yet, hospitals affiliated with BMCRI are on high alert and prepared to handle any developments.