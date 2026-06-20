Karnataka Minister bats for Mekedatu dam, says state seeks its share of Cauvery water

He said Tamil Nadu had opposed the project despite its potential benefits. "If the Mekedatu dam had already been built, and if there had been water stored there, we could have released water to Tamil Nadu even now, despite the lack of rainfall. That would have helped us meet drinking water requirements as well. The monthly allocations that have to be released would have benefited Tamil Nadu's farmers. By opposing the project, they are actually causing difficulties for their own farmers," he added.

Maintaining that the project was aimed at water storage and not irrigation, the minister said, "This is our ambitious project. It is simply a storage dam. It will provide Bengaluru with 4.75 TMC of drinking water. It will not provide any water for irrigation. It will also generate around 400 MW of electricity. Would it not be better if neighbouring states resolved these issues amicably?" he asked.